Letters A Principled Politician for the County

A politician with values! Besides civility, listening to all views and a deep respect for the democratic process, Joan Hartmann cares profoundly about the natural world. With the blanket of greenhouse gas emissions thickening around the globe and temperatures rising faster in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties than anywhere else in the US, her number one priority is countering this threat.

She has supported and voted for:

Getting more photovoltaic solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure on County properties,

Converting waste into renewable energy at Tajiguas,

Offering all county residents more affordable, green power through community choice energy (Monterey Bay Community Power Program),

Electrifying the county vehicle fleet,

Permitting the Strauss Wind Project, tripling the renewable commercial energy in our County, and

Expanding bike paths and safety throughout the region.

In addition, she has opposed:

More offshore oil drilling and production,

Fracking and high intensity fossil fuel extractive methods that are poisoning our aquifers and underground sources of drinking water, and

Transporting petroleum by truck and railcar through our county.

Joan’s promoting of the green, clean energy economy is creating more good paying jobs (for example, solar installers), improving community health and protecting our great local lifestyle. As a pioneering green builder and environmental activist, I strongly support Joan Hartmann for another term as 3rd District Supervisor.

