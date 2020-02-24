Letters A Shocking Endorsement

It came as quite a shock that the Independent has endorsed incumbent Das Williams for another term as 1st District Supervisor. There has been an irrevocable amount of damage waged on the beautiful Carpinteria Valley by the pot growers, with the direct assistance of Mr. Williams. He has had the last few years to listen to the voice of the Carp citizenry, but it all fell on deaf ears. He continues to take large amounts of money from the pot growers, now via a PAC. Just go and look at the donors, and their connection to Carp’s pot industry. He, like our president, feels he can get away with whatever he wants, and that indeed appears to be the case, thanks to endorsements like yours.

Add to Favorites