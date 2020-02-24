Letters Capps Is the Better Candidate

As I read your endorsement of Das Williams, I shook my head. The parallel to the comments made by Maine’s Senator Susan Collins as she acquitted Trump were glaringly obvious.

“But we also believe Williams will learn to admit his mistakes quickly and with compassion, and that he will strive to repair relationships with those who have been his past allies.”

Neither Trump nor Williams have learned any lesson at all. Carp continues to smell like skunk, pot continues to be grown next to the high school, and Das continues to take in buckets of money from cannabis lobby.

I hate to think that the advertising dollars you receive from pot growers have influenced your decision but can’t think of another reason for you to endorse Williams over Capps. She is by far the better candidate who would make better and more intelligent decisions for our district.

