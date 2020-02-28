Adoptable Pets Rico Suave

Photo: Courtesy Rico Suave

He’s charming. He’s handsome, and he knows it. He’s just a tad bit rakish. All in all, 12-year-old Rico Suave is one cool cat.

Rico Suave is a cat full of personality. And he will show you his personality by mowing for the treats the second you lay your eyes on him. When he’s not begging for delicious morsels, Rico Suave is a social cat who likes attention and affection (on his own terms of course). As an older gentleman, Rico Suave is fairly mellow and low-energy. He’s not the kind of cat who will spend hours chasing toys, he would much prefer to veg out in a nice sunny spot. We’re just hoping that someday soon that sunny spot will be located in his forever home.

Interested in learning more about Rico Suave? You can come visit him at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. As Rico is in a foster home, you will need to call us first at (805) 964-4777 or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org to set up an appointment to meet him.

