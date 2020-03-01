Letters Confusing Endorsement

As I read the Santa Barbara Independent’s endorsement for Das Williams, 1st District County Supervisor, I was immediately struck by the bizarre way it contradicted itself within the first paragraph and continued to do so throughout. “We do not endorse in every race, but in those we do, we do so with confidence, or at least with a clear understanding of why we support one candidate or one ballot initiative over another.”

The article then immediately follows into why the Independent is exactly not confident about Mr. Williams, and as they describe his inconsistencies compared to his opponent’s solid background of public service, it becomes more confusing. One can’t blame them for discussing Mr. Williams contradictory behaviors, however. I found myself doing the same as I received a mountain of glossy, color print paper mailings from the candidate’s campaign that professes his commitment to the environment and combatting climate change.

Perhaps it would have been best if they endorsed no one, instead of waffling between candidates and indicating feeble hope that Mr. Williams “learns from his mistakes.” As a long-respected publication, the Independent does its readers who look to them for guidance during elections, a disservice by confusing them with an albeit cagey endorsement.

Add to Favorites