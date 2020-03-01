Letters Pleasant Cannabis Tour

We live in Santa Barbara. One Saturday, my wife and I toured a cannabis greenhouse operation in Carpinteria with a group of people.

We were not sure what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised.

Peter Dugre and an owner named Ed conducted the tour. All questions asked by the people in the tour group were taken seriously and were thoroughly answered. Questions were asked about the employees, employee benefits, employee safety, about the market, about licensing, about responsible cultivation practices, about odor control, about the family history, and about community acceptance, and about compliance with state and county regulations.

While each question had its own specific, informative answer, the common themes from this highly professional organization was that they are committed to:

• Operating ethically and professionally

• Integrating environmental stewardship in their cultivation practices

• Evolving their state and county compliance methods into best practices to be shared with other growers that are committed to embedding a strong compliance mindset into their company culture and everyday operations.

For people you may know who have unanswered questions about cannabis operations or those who are just curious and would like to know more, I highly recommend they take an hour out of their normal schedules to tour a cannabis farm via Carp Growers when the next tour is available.

