Letters Homeless Distribution?

I read that about $10 million will be available to help the city handle our homeless population.

It seems that this money might be most useful if distributed to some of the homeless people directly instead of being wasted on “studies” and “expert consultants.” Assuming that about 500 homeless in the city need help this would give each person $20,000. Enough for them to pay for rent and just may be solve a lifetime problem.

I wouldn’t give it to each of them as a lump sum. I would organize homes for them using some of the money. Handling money is most likely not easy for them and drug use is a problem. However, getting a roof over their heads and a place to sleep might change some of them and just may be they will get work, since an address is often a major block for street people.

The money should be handled carefully so some admin cost is inevitable, but most would go immediately where it’s needed.

