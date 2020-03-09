Letters Cruise Ship Tips

To Mayor Murillo and the Santa Barbara City Council:

While some of your constituents have been ahead of the coronavirus curve, sadly, you have been behind it. Case in point: After weeks of silence, you have yet to announce what you intend to do as far as cruise ships docking here. In fact, you have made no public statements whatsoever about what you as our local government plan to do regarding the coronavirus.

To help you make a decision about porting cruise ships here, the U.S. government, including the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control, has recommended that Americans do not go aboard cruise ships.

To help you understand how vicious the nature of the corona virus is when it envelopes an area: There is a consensus in all levels of government that the coronavirus will overwhelm public agencies, hospitals and healthcare workers.

You have already waited too long to formulate a public policy!

To turn you in the right direction, a cruise ship was prevented from porting in Barcelona, Spain, today by public protests at the pier!

