Evacuation Warning for Fire Along Highway 154

Camino Incident burns beyond emergency vehicles responding to SR 154 and Camino Cielo roads. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire
Mon Mar 09, 2020 | 6:04pm

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Santa Barbara County Fire received a report of a blaze along State Route 154 where East and West Camino Cielo meet the highway. The route is closed at Foothill and Paradise roads. 

Homes along East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave are under an evacuation warning, Raquel Zick of the Sheriff’s Office stated. 

The fire, which has been named the Camino Incident, is at about 15 acres currently and burning amid calm winds and vegetation that appears green. The fire is as yet uncontained.

Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 02:34am
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/09/evacuations-called-for-fire-along-highway-154/

