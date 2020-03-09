Briefs Evacuation Warning for Fire Along Highway 154

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Santa Barbara County Fire received a report of a blaze along State Route 154 where East and West Camino Cielo meet the highway. The route is closed at Foothill and Paradise roads.

Veg fire, Hwy 154 and west Camino Cielo. 15 acres moving uphill on North slope. Ground crews from op area and SBC FD Helicopter working the fire. More details to come. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/05vOhHLG0m — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 10, 2020

Homes along East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave are under an evacuation warning, Raquel Zick of the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The fire, which has been named the Camino Incident, is at about 15 acres currently and burning amid calm winds and vegetation that appears green. The fire is as yet uncontained.

Copter 308 making a drop on the Camino Incident. pic.twitter.com/U8B8hOWv4q — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 10, 2020

