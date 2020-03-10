Lompoc Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun During Isla Vista Fight

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

UCSB police arrested 20-year-old Lompoc resident Christopher Tyrese Maxwell on Friday after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument in Isla Vista. According to the police report, Maxwell was involved in a fight with several subjects close to midnight in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, when he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot. No one was injured, and the round appears to have struck a cement walkway nearby. Maxwell fled, but officers soon caught up with him. A search of his backpack turned up a revolver with one spent round and the serial number filed off. He was charged with four felonies and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Christopher Tyrese Maxwell Was Arrested with a Revolver with the Serial Number Filed Off

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.