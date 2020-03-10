Overdrafted

Get News In Your Inbox

I deeply appreciate Melinda Burns’s article about the Cuyama Valley’s critically over drafted groundwater basin. As part of Quail Springs’ community outreach, I feel it’s a relief to see this clear description of the dire situation in print, and to feel that the word is getting out about the excessive amount of water being used to grow carrots and other water-intensive crops that are inappropriate for the Cuyama Valley. In my opinion, using three times the amount of water that is being replenished into the aquifer each year is criminal. Thank you for publishing this piece.

