Letters Remembering Leslie on Air

The delightful Leslie Gangl-Howe, whose In Memoriam was so lovingly presented in a recent Independent issue, was named by her mother after Elizabeth Taylor’s character in the film Giant. (“Lezzlie” not “Lesslie”)

Leslie’s fans and friends might like to sample her gifts as recorded for the Santa Barbara Theatre of the Air in Chekhov’s The Boor and Pirandello’s Chee-Chee here: Http://sb-radiodrama.com.

