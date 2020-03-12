Letters Sowing Sanders Uncertainty

As a lifelong Democrat, I am mystified by the Democrats who say Bernie Sanders is not a viable candidate in the general election. I have heard the discussions on CNN and Fox News that a Democratic Socialist is too far to the left and will kill the chances for the White House and Congress. It’’s just a bunch of corporate baloney spewing doubt and sowing uncertainty in Sanders, who unlike Biden or Trump would surely take the corporations to task.

For starters, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are “socialist” programs in the finest traditions of the Democratic party. The clarion call from Trump and the Republicans is that a Democratic Socialist is just the first step to communism. The belief that the federal government is inferior to the private sector was initiated by Ronald Reagan and continues to this day and is flamed by Fox News and the right-wing radio talk bubble.

Senator Sanders is simply saying that some functions cannot be served well by the private sector, such as the immoral and archaic medical insurance industry. The fears of everyone would be quickly dispelled with the senator and the president debating on the same stage. The simple fact is that Trump supporters cannot be swayed by any candidate from the other side, no matter how centrist the view. Sanders’ youthful supporters are the future. They are angry, and some “don’t rock the boat” platform just is not going to cut it with them or me.

