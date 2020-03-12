Briefs Two Compton Crips Convicted of Post-Debris Flow Home Invasion

Two members of the Compton Crips street gang were convicted Monday of burglarizing a Montecito home as the community recovered from the devastating 1/9 Debris Flow. Adolph Washington Jr., 28, and Davion Jones, 35, are scheduled to be sentenced April 6.



According to prosecutors, a female Montecito resident was asleep in her home on the night of July 18, 2018, when she was awakened by loud knocking on her front door. She immediately called 9-1-1 and then took shelter in a closet in her locked bedroom. Three individuals, one of whom was a juvenile, broke into the house, ransacked it, and kicked in the door to the bedroom, where they found the woman hiding. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s deputies had arrived on the scene.



The three fled out the back door. Washington and the juvenile were arrested after a search of the area. Deputies found a loaded firearm and clothing in a creek behind the woman’s house. Jones was able to escape and carjacked a vehicle on Coast Village Road. Police eventually tracked the car to Jones, who was arrested.



“As a direct result of the thorough work of the Sheriff Department’s investigative team and the zealous prosecution of Senior Deputy District Attorney Kim Siegel and her team, both Defendants were found guilty of Home Invasion Robbery, two Residential Burglaries and Street Terrorism, in addition to crimes related to the possession of a firearm,” the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. “Davion Jones was also convicted of Carjacking, Auto Burglary and giving False Information to a Peace Officer.”

