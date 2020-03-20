REALTORS® Respond

By Staci Caplan

2020 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® has taken steps to ensure the health and safety of our staff, our members, and the community at large. Effective immediately, SBAOR Staff will be working from home. The Association office building will be closed, but we are still here for you by phone or email.In accordance with the precautions called for by our government and medical community, we have asked all our members to practice social distancing to limit exposure and spreading of the coronavirus.

Because the very nature of open houses are contrary to the tenets of social distancing, it is not possible to do “caravan” – open house previews for agents and brokers – also called “Tour.” Government action has effectively canceled Tour until further notice. All Association committee meetings will be canceled or conducted via conference call or virtually.

REALTORS® can utilize virtual tours, floor plans, and digital marketing for both buyers and sellers as much as possible, prior to any privately scheduled showing. During this time, the SBAOR will be putting out many educational online opportunities for REALTORS® to better serve their clients by upping their digital game and elevating professionalism through online education and webinars.

The sooner the virus is contained the sooner we can get to the task of re-stabilizing our communities and businesses. REALTORS® are crucial to the health and stability of our economy, and more importantly, to the well-being of our community. Let’s be safe, calm, and compassionate. That’s who we R.

Call your Realtor today with any questions or concerns

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.

