Solvang Man Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon

A man was seriously injured in Solvang after being assaulted on the 400 block of Fifth Street on Saturday night. Elias Murcia-Aplicano, 25, of Solvang was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The victim was taken to the hospital at around 10:11 p.m., and Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area for witnesses. Tips on this assault can be phoned to the Solvang sheriff’s station at (805) 686-5000. The suspect was booked into the main jail on $30,000 bail.

