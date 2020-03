Letters In My 99th Year

Each morning now

I give thanks for this day

one more chance

of keeping at bay

this deadly disease

that could rob me of breath

and lead, what would be

a horrible death.

I thank you, who are young,

be it girl or guy

confined in your homes

though you think

you can’t die

Elders depend

on what you can give:

some loss of your freedom

so that others can live!

