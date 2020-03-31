Briefs

Small Businesses: Tune In for Financial Program Advice

Two Teleconferences on Wednesday Feature Stimulus Bill and State Assistance

Tue Mar 31, 2020 | 9:44am

A pair of teleconferences take place on April 1 to share information about small business assistance amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. First up at 2 p.m. is the locally sponsored CARES webinar with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Open to all businesses, the virtual meet-up covers what the federal stimulus bill means for small businesses. Registration is required, and those wishing to participate can register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5831807880596663821

On Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Congressmember Salud Carbajall host a tele-town hall for small businesses wishing to learn more about financial and technical assistance available during the COVID-19 crisis. Those with questions are encouraged to send them to senator.jackson@senate.ca.gov by noon on April 1. Those wishing to participate can dial in at the following number:
Call: Toll free (877) 226-8216
Access code: 36403080

