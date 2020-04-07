Letters Absolutely Surreal

Right now, AB5 in California is literally killing the “gig economy” just as much as the virus: literally, not figuratively. Literally.

I play with hundreds of musicians from here and Los Angeles, as well as contracting them to do corporate gigs that I book, easily around 300 musicians.

At least 280 of them, if not more, were mostly democratic/Bernie/socialists. I can’t begin to tell you how disillusioned and nauseated they are to find that the Democrats that they voted for because they thought that the Dems looked out for the little guy are now screwing them royally in order to get more money from the gig economy.

Here’s the best part.

It’s understandable that clueless California state politicians who have no idea how the real world works would come up with something as destructive as AB5. Dems control the Assembly, Senate and governorship in California, so they can do whatever they want. What blew Dem Socialist musicians’ minds was that for two months, musicians graphically explained to them how AB5 would destroy the gig music economy and drive them out of business. The response was literally, “We hear you, but trust us. We know what’s best for you.”

And every Democrat candidate for president enthusiastically backs AB5. (Yes, even Bernie.) And, yes, Monique Lemón and Hannah-Beth Jackson toed the party line and voted for AB5.

One would be foolish to vote for them again, especially if you are an independent contractor.

