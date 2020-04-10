Letters A Message

Thank you, Suzanne Mulroy, who sent this from New Zealand:

We fell asleep in one world, and woke up in another.

Suddenly Disney is out of magic,

Paris is no longer romantic,

New York doesn’t stand up anymore,

the Chinese wall is no longer a fortress, and Mecca is empty.

Hugs & kisses suddenly become weapons, and not visiting parents & friends

becomes an act of love.

Suddenly you realise that power, beauty & money are worthless, and can’t

get you the oxygen you’re fighting for.

The world continues its life and it is beautiful. It only puts humans in

cages. I think it’s sending us a message:

“You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine.

When you come back, remember that you are my guests. Not my masters.

