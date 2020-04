Letters S.B. Theatre of the Air

In this stay-at-home-for-safety era, many would welcome previously unknown entertainment possibilities.

The Santa Barbara Theatre of the Air provides free radio productions of 24 works of some of the world’s most gifted playwrights: George Bernard Shaw, Noel Coward, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Harold Pinter, Luigi Pirandello, and many others.

Check it out. You may discover gems you never knew existed: http://sb-radiodrama.com/

