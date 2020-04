Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Thank you, James Powell, for your beautiful essay on Elias Hanna’s life . I’d never tasted a falafel before arriving in Isla Vista in ’72 but immediately fell in love with them at his Baba’s Falafels restaurant. And while I tried many others through the years, none ever tasted nearly as good and I eventually gave up trying.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.