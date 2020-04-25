Letters Our Town

This little city of ours does, indeed, have a strange sense of propriety regarding just what is socially acceptable or isn’t.

I, Moss, arrived here in our dear “town of dreams” in August of ’79 to see a truly unique landscape on the south coast of western California. Being a devout naturalist in my years of youth — one cat calling me “Breezy” — I and my dear companion, Joel, set out to establish our lives here … in this beautiful environment in which the “environment” is truly on our side and is so kind. Well, we made it!

Through these some 45 years here, I’ve noticed just how much of a role money plays in our local constitutionality. That’s exactly just what I was speaking about at the beginning of this piece. Just what I’m talkin’ of is the “illegality” as well as thing “horrendous” ticket involved thereof if a “bum” finds the pittance to purchase a beer or a cheap vodka, and usually steps in the shadows, or not, and opens it, heaven forbid. They are called “against the law” according to Mickey and Minnie’s gov.com plan.

But just down the way the rich folks are sitting within their little fences, drinking away, in public, I will add freely (no problem), of their dearly paid for imbibements. Now is this truly just plain ole’ hypocrisy … er what?!

This is jus’ one of my local observements of “Zorro Town,” Old Original Hollywood.

Recall, Flying A Studios, Well, that is pre-tinsel-toon.

