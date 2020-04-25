Letters

Proudly American

By Tony Dee, Goleta
Sat Apr 25, 2020 | 3:32pm

Neighbors helping neighbors. Communities volunteering to feed and care for those in need. Doctors, nurses on the front lines saving lives. Police, firefighters and all first responders racing to be at our sides. This is America!

Not just today when our needs are at their greatest and their risks are greater than ever. This is the America of our past. This is the America of today. And God willing, the America of our future.

We are blessed to live in the greatest country on earth. Anyone who tells you we need to make America great “again” is a fool.

