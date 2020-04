Get News In Your Inbox

Given the severity of the current coronavirus situation, all health-care workers, grocery clerks, and others who are putting their lives at risk on a daily basis to provide essential services for the rest of us, should be awarded a bronze Hero of the Pandemic or Heroine of the Pandemic medal. It would be well deserved.

