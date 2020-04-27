Briefs Larry Saarloos Passes Away Well-Known Vintner Dies Following April 14 Horse-Riding Accident

The flags are at half-staff in Los Olivos this week, as well-known vintner Larry Saarloos passed away Friday, April 24, 10 days after a horse-riding accident while rounding up cattle on Hollister Ranch.

Saarloos was flown to UCLA Medical Center following the April 14 accident, and underwent a five-hour surgery. He was alert and responsive after the treatment and appeared to be on the path to recovery, according to his son Keith Saarloos last week. Keith posted the news of his death on Friday via social media, where many thousands of supporters were pledging to pray for Larry’s recovery.

The Saarloos family first came to the area in 1999, when they planted a vineyard in Ballard Canyon. They also own another vineyard as well as a popular tasting room in downtown Los Olivos.

A memorial service is in the works.

