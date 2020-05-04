Letters COVID and Isolation

Our federal leaders are saying that it is safe to reopen aspects of our society. They are ignoring that the decline in COVID-19 cases is due to social isolation. No one will be safe until they have immunity. This depends on either developing a vaccine (a long way off), massive testing and isolation of those infected and contagious, or actually even acquiring immunity by becoming infected and developing immunity from being sick (clinically or sub-clinically).

People are being led into a denial of these necessities by politically motivated statements that are the opposite of what people should hear. The truth may shock and dismay the public, but they have both the right and the need to hear the truth, so that we can all work together within a framework based on fact, not political rhetoric or ignorance. Please, Independent, give people the facts and help them to accept reality, so we can all work together to survive this crisis.

I am currently a first responder, treating dental emergencies from as far away as Paso Robles, Bakersfield, and Van Nuys. As a medical staff member of Cottage Hospital, I have taken that responsibility. Let’s all take responsibility for resolving this pandemic by doing the right thing.

