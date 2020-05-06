About Us Madeline Myers, News Intern UCSB Senior Cuts Her Reporter’s Teeth with COVID-19

Name: Madeline Myers

Title: News Intern

What’s it like being a news intern during COVID? Because I am unable to speak to people in person, I am challenged to rely on emails, phone calls, and texts. I was expecting these digital modes of communication to diminish the emotions associated with interaction, but I have found that people are as expressive digitally as they are face-to-face. If anything, people have risen to the challenge of living online and are even more willing to share their stories.

What major life changes have you been forced to make during the pandemic? In June, I will graduate from UCSB. Instead of walking along a stage to receive my diploma, my family and friends will crowd around a screen to watch our commencement. I have given up going to campus for the last few times, going into the Independent to do work, and seeing friends in close-proximity settings. I have also accepted uncertainty as I move onto the next stage of my professional life. It is all very new, but I am thankful to have my family, friends, and colleagues to turn to.

Has this unique reporting experience changed how you feel about journalism? It has made me feel even more passionate about journalism. Now more than ever, people are turning to the news for honest and thorough reporting on the pandemic. I feel grateful and humble to help people learn how they can stay safe and healthy. I have also learned to never take small stories for granted. Even as coronavirus continues to spread, it is important to know all the little things that make Santa Barbara the incredible community it is.

