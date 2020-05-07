Letters A Sad Victory

Nick Welsh nailed it: “Masuda’s departure is no cause for celebration — it is a sad victory for the bitter, the paranoid, the kooky, and the wacky.”

News-Press Publisher Wendy McCaw dismisses the COVID-19 pandemic as an “exaggerated gambit concocted by liberal elites to bring down President Donald Trump.”

So who are we going to believe? Trust?

The thousands of doctors, nurses, health-care workers, 9-1-1 responders, and medical experts throughout the world who are on the frontlines of this pandemic and have seen what this deadly virus can do? Or Wendy and The Donald?

Trust the credibility of a newspaper that believed it was a good idea to endorsed for President of the United States a pathological liar, sexual deviant con man? Wasn’t the News-Press one of three newspapers in the nation that endorsed Trump?

Isn’t this the guy who offered Clorox and bright lights as solutions to fight a deadly virus?

Can we really trust drive-by protestors in Santa Barbara who stay inside cars wearing masks and beeping angry horns to convince others that it is safe to go outside and play on the beach and rush to the malls? What about nutjobs who bring assault weapons to protests like in Michigan to make similar “it’s-safe” arguments while serving conspiracy theories?

By the way, Wendy, how many “liberals” in Wuhan, China, were responsible for ordering people to stay inside or face being put in internment camps?

Seriously, who believes that long lines at the supermarket will lead to a Nazi-style government? What about a political thug who praises a Russian dictator, criticizes American intelligence agencies, and tramples upon the U.S. Constitution? Could he bring down this country and its institutions?

Yeah, that guy. The “stable genius” that the News-Press endorsed to be the leader of the free world. I think The Donald is more a clear and present danger to democracy and national security than a virus or supermarket lines.

In your world Wendy, what color is the sky?

(Cue Twilight Zone music)

I hear Alex Jones is looking for work. I heard the News-Press has a job opening.

(Rod Sterling voice)

Hello, Santa Barbaraians. Welcome to Wendy World. We are about to embark on a journey …

Add to Favorites