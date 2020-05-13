Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

It is wrong to politicize protests . Many people are in a desperate position. No job, no food, no hope. It is time for politicians to get out of the way and carefully open up America. It is a matter of life and death to many.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.