Letters

Protests

By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria
Wed May 13, 2020 | 2:52pm

It is wrong to politicize protests. Many people are in a desperate position. No job, no food, no hope. It is time for politicians to get out of the way and carefully open up America. It is a matter of life and death to many.

Wed May 13, 2020 | 23:29pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/13/protests/

