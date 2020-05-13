Letters Protests By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria Wed May 13, 2020 | 2:52pm Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) It is wrong to politicize protests. Many people are in a desperate position. No job, no food, no hope. It is time for politicians to get out of the way and carefully open up America. It is a matter of life and death to many. Add to Favorites Wed May 13, 2020 | 23:29pm https://www.independent.com/2020/05/13/protests/