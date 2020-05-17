Letters

Incredible Work Countywide

By Randall Day, S.Y.V.
Sun May 17, 2020 | 3:38pm

I truly enjoyed reading Matt Kettmann’s article “Santa Barbara County’s Network of Nutrition” and especially appreciated highlighting the Foodbank’s Lacey Baldiviez and SBC Food Rescue’s Julia Blanton, with whom I work on the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network Executive Committee.

Sadly, while the article purported to be about Santa Barbara “County’s” network of nutrition, it didn’t even allude to massive work that is being done in mid-county and north county to meet the vast food insecurity in communities typically overlooked in south county. It was a great article, but it would have really knocked people’s eyes out if they knew what was really being done in Santa Barbara County. It’s truly incredible.

