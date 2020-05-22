Letters

Cover That Up!

By Susan Koehn, S.B.
Fri May 22, 2020 | 5:42pm

I went to D’Angelo’s for a sorely missed breakfast to go this a.m. No sign(s) on the door stating Masks Required. What?

Inside, not one, not two, but three customers not wearing masks! Outside, more masks, but an older guy, no mask, and coughing!

This is against the current laws. I’ve been a long-time customer, but no more.

