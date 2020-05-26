Take A Look Inside

739 East Anapamu Street

DowntownSanta Barbara  

1 bedroom/2 bath + mezzanine

Q) What makes this home special?

A) The livability of this Spanish Colonial Revival townhome is remarkable. It provides comfortable, spacious downtown living at its best, in a refined, picturesque setting. From the thick carved wood front door with a peekaboo window, to the red tile roof, and colorful tile accents throughout; this home has quintessential Santa Barbara style. A lush private patio, Juliette balconies, and a cool, kiva style fireplace in the living room are just a few of the details worth mentioning.

Q) What can you tell us about the location?

A) Paseo Bonito offers unparalleled access to the Santa Barbara Bowl, the historic theater and museum districts, the Milpas corridor and Santa Barbara’s walkable downtown. It’s a quick jaunt to locals’ favorite La Super Rica Taqueria, the Saturday morning farmer’s market, and so much more.

Q) What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

A) There are so many things that make this home special, but one that stands out is the peaceful private patio. It’s a perfect place to catch some sun, read a book, relax with a cocktail, or entertain a group of friends before or after a show at The Bowl. Magic.

Q) Any other special details our readers should know about?

A) The townhouse has nine-foot ceilings, reclaimed heart pine floors downstairs, Lincoln Tecate tile pavers and a classic kiva style fireplace. There is a flexible mezzanine space that would make an ideal home office, yoga or exercise area, guest accommodations, or could be enclosed to accommodate a second bedroom. This home offers turnkey living in desirable downtown Santa Barbara: it’s ready to be the perfect vacation getaway or your dream home.

739 E. Anapamu Street is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed at $974,900. Description provided by real estate agent Jamie Faletti of The Epstein Partners at Keller Williams. Contact Jamie at 805-886-5223 or jamie@theepsteinpartners.com. View more photos and details at http://www.739eastanapamu.com

