Upper East Says, Thank You

The Upper East Association had 10 of these signs made and placed strategically throughout our neighborhood. Retired local architect and UEA Board member Fred Sweeney designed them. We want to thank all those who are helping keep us safe and functioning as a community.
Rod Hersberger is co-president of the Upper East Association.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.