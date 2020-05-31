School Is Not a Factory

We must teach our children how to live in harmony with nature, the planet, and we can when we make compulsory education structured as a way of life, not a job. Let’s have children 4-10 learning through growing food, teens 11-16 learning how to flex their muscles using sustainable skills, and young adults getting their ya-yas out by building a light rail system over all the freeways in the country. We need a barter system for public education!

With our economy in shutdown from this pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to recreate what could be. All we need is to boldly embrace innovation, a different way of seeing things.

What if public education were structured along a barter system rather than a business factory system? What if public education were configured more as a way of life rather than as workers in factories? Can you wrap your head around this?