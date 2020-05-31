Self Inoculated

“I don’t take responsibility at all.”

Those words will probably end up as the epitaph of his presidency, the single sentence that sums it all up. Pushed aside are the “wartime president” who’s losing his war for lack of leadership. The “chosen one” who’s chosen himself to be above accountability. Those “milestones” aren’t worthy of his epitaph. A hundred-thousand U.S. deaths and counting to COVID-19 on his watch. All the while having earlier promised that casualties could be held near zero, Trump now claims he will have done a “very good job” if the toll is held below 200,000 dead.

Granted, that the pandemic occurred is not Trump’s fault. The utter unpreparedness of the United States for a pandemic is Trump’s fault. The fact that he’s been proven to have a narcissistic personality disorder along with being a proven pathological liar, not to mention he’s managed to join the ultra-elite “Impeached POTUS” club, eventually won’t define his presidency. But the fact that Trump refuses to take any responsibility at all when things go wrong, while passing his incompetence off to others sums up his tenure as #45 to a tee.