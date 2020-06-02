Danger of Prison Release?

Thinking people wonder: What are “low-level felonies”?

We would like to request that a citizens group be formed from our area to assess the possible danger each released felon poses to the community; also we request that all prisons without a COVID virus presence — or very low incidence — stop the release now.

The judicial process is being subverted and the rule of law now is gone, leaving us terribly vulnerable to dangerous criminals encouraged by no incarceration resulting from their dangerous reckless behavior.

Constitution and Bill of Rights are still in place, and very soon, there will be elections to end this anarchy!

We pray that our law enforcement will be allowed to do their duty for their sakes and ours.