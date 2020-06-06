Briefs

Survey Asks How County’s Kids Are Coping with Pandemic and Protests

By Odessa Stork
Sat Jun 06, 2020 | 12:33pm

The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Commission is conducting a trio of online surveys to gain insight into how “natural disasters, the global pandemic, and recent protests for racial justice” are affecting area children and youth, the commission said in a statement Wednesday.

The commission’s three anonymous surveys include one for children and youth, one for educators, and one for parents and caregivers. Educators, parents, and caregivers have been invited to participate because of their direct involvement in youth well-being.

Each survey can be completed in both English and Spanish and takes 4-10 minutes to complete. The commission said it hopes to “gain a more comprehensive picture of how our youth in Santa Barbara County are coping, what their concerns are, and how we can better support them.” 

Respondents should complete the survey by June 12. All surveys are anonymous, and the overall results will be shared at the commission’s upcoming meeting on June 17 at 3 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend and can do so by following instructions on Behavioral Wellness’s website. 

Below are links to the three surveys in English and Spanish:

For children and transitional-aged youth:

English

Spanish

For educators:

English

Spanish

For parents/caregivers:

English

Spanish

Sat Jun 06, 2020 | 22:07pm
