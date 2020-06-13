Maybe Not the Batteries

Heather Sawdon’s article is interesting and shows some investigative work. However, I feel that it may not be the whole story.

A good friend and his wife and daughter also perished on that boat. He owned his own dive boat, but it was his daughter’s birthday, so fun and not work was the order of the weekend.

He was also a longtime employee of Apple computer. Being in charge of many projects over the years like iPads and iPhones — and having a degree in electrical engineering — makes him an expert on rechargeable batteries. Yes, there is always the possibility of a battery failure. (We have all heard about the dangers and deaths that have been caused.) However, if there had even been a hint of an overload/unsafe condition present, I am quite sure that Steve would have done something about it. With him being onboard, I just can’t accept the fact that the recharging batteries were the cause.