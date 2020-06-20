Letters

The Mayor Takes Action

By Elizabeth Castaneda Sorgman, S.B.
Sat Jun 20, 2020 | 3:20pm

It was inspiring to hear about the recent demonstrations that took place in our community. I wish that my husband and I could have attended, but COVID concerns kept us away.

I was born and raised in Santa Barbara. My father was the original owner of Fernando’s Market on San Andres Street, my mom ran a manufacturing business located on Haley Street, and my husband operated Signs by Ken for over 43 years. We have raised our family here, so Santa Barbara is home.

Over the years we have seen many elected officials come and go. But there are always some officials you remember because of their commitment and dedication to our community. Cathy Murillo is one of these notable public servants. I have had the opportunity to see her interact with constituents and have always been impressed by her ability to remember their names and the issues they might be facing. She did not just shake hands and smile. She took action on behalf of the citizens in our community. She is an outspoken social justice advocate and a tireless supporter of many of our local nonprofits.

I think it was unfortunate that organizers of the recent protest lost sight of the mayor’s accomplishments. I don’t know the details of what transpired or what miscommunications may have occurred. What I do know is that Cathy Murillo will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our community and that her commitment to social justice issues is unwavering.

Sun Jun 21, 2020 | 01:37am
