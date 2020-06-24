By Staci Caplan

2020 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

Realtors® have been quickly adapting, as the market and the pandemic guidelines – state and local, are constantly changing. Our State and local Associations have moved quickly to respond on almost a daily basis to reflect a rapidly changing landscape. As of this month, we have new Mandatory Government Showing Requirements including Best Practices Guidelines and Prevention Plans. REALTORS® are following safe, consistent and responsible industry practices during the current pandemic while serving our clients and protecting our community. These include posting showing requirements on the doors of listings which must be followed by all who enter a property.

Market activity is up, as sellers who need to sell are putting their properties on the market and buyers are buying. There is no market “norm” as activity varies not only by price range, but by neighborhoods and even down to specific properties. Some properties are lingering on the market while other are going into multiple offer scenarios, some with a dozen or more offers! It comes down to seller motivation and correct pricing. There are less properties to choose from with inventory down significantly. Properties in good condition which are well priced are getting the offers. Rely on your REALTOR® for the best pricing strategy for selling to garner market attention.

After sheltering in place and giving a lot of thought to how our homes function and fit, buyers are eager to get into a home which suits their needs. This desire along with low interest rates are creating a bright spot in our economy in real estate. “As California’s economy and housing market slowly begin to see signs of improvement, homeownership and housing supply have never been more important to our state’s COVID-19 recovery,” said CAR President Jeanne Radsick. “During this crisis…the work that REALTORS® perform is essential to our state’s recovery and to the future of California. As you know, homeownership is the lifeblood of our state’s economy and is pivotal to helping working families and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds build wealth.”



The COVID-19 pandemic has put the importance of housing supply at center stage: without shelter, it’s impossible to shelter in place. Fortunately, as REALTORS® we’re at the front lines of protecting and expanding the dream of homeownership and housing.

Call your REALTOR® today for all the latest strategies on buying or selling property. Contact the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® at sbaor.com for the virtual open house directory.

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.