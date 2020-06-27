Attitudes Matter

I am deeply grateful to Reverend Dr. David Moore for his powerful critique of both the explicit and complicit actions and attitudes of our local white churches toward the black citizens who live in our midst.

As the mother of an adult African-American daughter and the aunt of two African-American nephews, I can attest to their respective existential experiences of pain, anguish, and confusion. In addition, as a Jew, I can also confirm the presence of a condescending demeanor on the part of white Christian fundamentalists who have let me know of their perception that the New Testament has supplanted the Old, thus negating the validity of the Hebrew religion and Jewish experience.

Peaceful and respectful coexistence between Christians and others is predicated upon white Christians fully embracing world-wide diversity in a spirit of genuine humility, receptivity and a desire to truly walk in the shoes of our brothers and sisters.