Cottage to Open First Urgent Care Facility in Goleta

Cottage Health is opening its first Cottage Urgent Care Center in Goleta on June 30 in Hollister Village. | Credit: Courtesy Cottage Health
Sat Jun 27, 2020 | 8:30am

On Thursday, Cottage Health announced that it plans to open an urgent care facility in Goleta, which, according to a press release from Cottage, will have as its goal the provision of “convenient and complete care within 30 minutes for patients who are age six months and older.” The facility will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and located at 7070 Hollister Avenue at Hollister Village in Goleta. A virtual “open house” event will take place on Saturday, June 27, and offer viewers a virtual tour of the new facility and feature interviews with staff. 

The facility will focus on preventative care, meant to treat medical issues early on and prevent them from worsening due to lack of attention, which often results in more disruptive and expensive treatment further down the line. The conditions treated at the facility include, according to the press release, “cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin complaints, foreign object in eye or nose, rash, poison ivy and other minor ailments and injuries.” 

