Letters

Essential, Healthy, and Solo

By Jonas Marquez, Goleta
Sun Jul 05, 2020 | 2:04pm

Why I want you to wear a mask: I am a full-time single parent of two children, one of whom has moderate autism with severe behaviors. I am a 49-year-old man of moderately good health, I have been a vegetarian for over 30 years, I eat well, exercise, and probably have an average risk factor to COVID 19. However, I need to be ultra careful, because there is nobody who can step in and care for my autistic child. No family member, no baby sitter, no nanny, just me.

So what would happen if I were hospitalized? My autistic son would have to be taken by social workers who, though trained, would have no idea how to handle him. He would engage in self-injurious behavior and potentially attack those tasked with caring for him. He would be ripped from his routine, his home, and his safety bubble, and cast to the proverbial wolves. The effect would be horrific on him.

That fact haunts me night and day, and makes me take extraordinary actions to stay safe, not for my own sake, but for the sake of my child.

For that reason, I ask my fellow community members to take this virus seriously, and do the simple act of wearing a mask, social distance, and wash your hands regularly, so that we can decrease the risk of this virus. Doing that will make it possible for in-person schooling, which would be the greatest boost to our economy, not to mention my mental health, as I am currently on duty 24/7 for my child, never getting a break.

We all appreciate teachers a lot more these days, and the best way we can support them, yep you guessed it, is to wear a mask.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sun Jul 05, 2020 | 21:33pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/05/essential-healthy-and-solo/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.