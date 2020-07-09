Saehee Jong, Web Content Manager

Photo: Dallin Mello Saehee Jong

Originally from Redlands, California, Saehee Jong just became a critical part of the Independent.com team. Last month, right after graduating from UCSB, Jong was hired as a web content manager. She and colleague Celina Garcia oversee the editorial flow of the website and also manage social media, newsletters, and more.

What did you study at UCSB? I majored in global studies and double minored in art history and multimedia professional writing. Though these studies don’t seem like they cross over, I learned to be a conscientious and empathetic storyteller. My professors taught me to take advantage of the increasing digital presence around the world and complement my stories with multimedia and art.

How was finishing college during the pandemic? It was really disappointing! My friends and I talked about watching the sunset at the beach, going to school events, and making out-of-town trips during Spring Quarter. I was looking forward to walking across the stage, which would’ve been a monumental moment for my family, as I am the first in the Jong clan to attend and graduate college. Though this didn’t happen, my supportive friends and professor helped me celebrate my success in ways they knew how to: words of encouragement, assignment flexibility, and of course, Zoom wine nights.

What’s a challenge to your new job? One challenge I’ve faced in this position is (accidentally) reading mean Facebook comments on our more divisive articles. I’m learning how to combat this by taking it with a grain of salt!

Any hobbies? I played piano for 17 years! I used to volunteer for churches and events, and I am looking for more opportunities to play in Santa Barbara. Besides music, I love graphic designing, dancing, and catching up on sleep when I am not drinking Red Bulls.