Well Done, Grand Jury

Kudos to the Santa Barbara Grand Jury for publishing such well researched and compelling reports this session. It is amazing that these 19 citizens, acting as an arm of the court, have completed this herculean task during a pandemic. As a member of the 208/19 Jury I am keenly aware of the demanding and impartial investigative work that goes into each report. As a member of this community I am grateful for their service.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.