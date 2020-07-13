Well Done, Grand Jury

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

Kudos to the Santa Barbara Grand Jury for publishing such well researched and compelling reports this session. It is amazing that these 19 citizens, acting as an arm of the court, have completed this herculean task during a pandemic. As a member of the 208/19 Jury I am keenly aware of the demanding and impartial investigative work that goes into each report. As a member of this community I am grateful for their service.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.