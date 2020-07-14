SBAOR Welcomes New Schools Superintendent

On Thursday, July 9 the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held a zoom meeting with guest speakers Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado and Board President Laura Capps.

Superintendent Maldonado started her position less than two weeks earlier, making this her first community presentation since taking office. In explaining why Maldonado accepted this invitation to speak so early in her tenure, Board President Capps shared that “one of the reasons she rose to the top of the many qualified candidates for this position is because of her sense of community.”

Brian Johnson, MLS Committee Chair and President Elect of the Association stated that “We felt it was important to feature the new Superintendent because now, more than ever, Realtors are a conduit for our clients. We’re here to provide them with the information they need, and it’s not just limited to when they’re looking to buy or sell. Part of the relationship between a Realtor and their client is to be a resource for them when they need information that can impact their lives.

While Superintendent Maldonado explained that it was too early to share concrete plans for school reopening, she welcomed questions and shared the district’s upcoming process for decision-making.

At the same meeting, the Association honored the following members for their dedication and involvement:

For 25 years or more of service in the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®:

· Wes St Clair

· Mimi Greenberg

· Kirk Cuttrell

· Alison Crowther

· Kim Hultgen

· Marsha Gray

· Steve Carlson

· Colleen Beall

· Cindy Blomo

· Stella Anderson

Loyd Applegate was awarded the designation of CAR Honorary Member for Life, signifying 25 years of continuous membership in the California Association of REALTORS®.

Randy Freed and Marie Sue Parsons earned the title of Realtor Emeritus, which denotes forty cumulative years of membership in the National Association of REALTORS® and recognizes valuable and lasting contributions to the real estate profession in the community.

The final honoree was Diana Bull, who received the National Association of REALTORS’® Distinguished Service Award. Each year, just two of the Association’s 1.4 million members are recognized with this highest honor. To be considered, awardees must have performed in leadership positions at the local, state and national level and remain actively involved. They must also have been recognized as a local leader whose performance of service and involvement in political and community activities is extraordinary.Attachments area

