Letters

React Locally for Schools

By Jeff Hurley, S.B.
Sat Jul 18, 2020 | 3:56pm

In response to the “Santa Barbara Teachers Plead for Remote-Only Classes but Parents Want Schools Reopened“ article, it seems to me that our local health authority should be publicly stating its recommendation for whether school begins in a remote or hybrid format.

I saw that there was a panel of professionals at the board meeting, but I would think that the Public Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, might be the most appropriate person to make a recommendation and suggest specific criteria for which format school takes place in.

As a parent of school-aged kids, I’m interested to know how other parents feel, and I definitely want teachers to feel safe. But when we’re surveyed about which format we prefer, I’m probably going to base my choice on what our local health authority recommends, given our current COVID-19 conditions.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sat Jul 18, 2020 | 23:08pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/18/react-locally-for-schools/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.