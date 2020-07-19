An Opportunity to Change

Who knows? It is a mystery. Nevertheless, I was born white, grew up in predominantly white communities, churches, and school systems without benefit of a balanced view of humanity — one that would include persons of other backgrounds, communities, churches, and school systems.

Now, in my 74th year on this planet, I, and the congregation I serve, will be immersing ourselves in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change our presuppositions about race, class, and systemic limitations on minorities.

The Church, in general, has never fully embraced equality. We endeavor to change that because we take Jesus seriously and the Spirit is doing a new thing among us in our time. All we need is a huge dose of humility.

Charles Dennis Alger is the interim pastor at First Congregational Church in Santa Barbara.