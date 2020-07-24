Letters

Not a Bathroom Stop

By Trent Casberg, Solvang
Fri Jul 24, 2020 | 5:13am

Solvang is family owned and operated businesses which include bakeries, restaurants, gift shops, candy stores, historic trolly rides, cultural museums, the Santa Inez Mission, and small town holiday parades. It enjoys Theaterfest productions provided by PCPA on their outdoor stage and fundraising for local groups by nationally recognized talents. Solvang is turkey bingo and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation events at the Veteran’s Memorial Building. Solvang is Danish Days in September.

Solvang School’s children participate in sports and extra curricular activities among other local elementary/middle schools. By the time they enter high school most, if not known by name, at least recognize other freshman. Solvang is trips to Figueroa Mountain in the spring to see the poppy blooms, and in winter after a snowfall for sledding or snowball fights. To visitors, Solvang is a weekend destination for wine tasting, pastries, and good food. For others it’s a stop on the way to another destination.

Solvang is not Santa Barbara. Solvang is not Goleta. Solvang is not Thousand Oaks. Solvang is not Carmel. Solvang is not, as a proposed developer Ed St. George called it, “a bathroom stop.” Solvang is not an extended stay location. Solvang is not a brand.

Solvang is a community dedicated to keeping traditions alive.

Solvang is not a brand.
Solvang is not 2.0.

Solvang is Strong.

